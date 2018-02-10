A new Sonics shop may be the world’s only team store for a team that no longer exists.

Simply Seattle in Pioneer Square has curated the world’s largest collection of Sonics gear for sale in a retail setting.

"We carry official jerseys - the $300 got-to-have-it official jerseys they wore on the court,” said owner Jamie Munson. “We sell Sonics bomber jackets, a bunch of t-shirts…and then a lot of it is exclusive stuff that we got made, like a championship shirt from 1979.”

Much of it is displayed in what appear to be the lockers of legends – Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp and Kevin Durant.

For vintage fans, there's also throwback rack.

“We've scoured the internet and found vintage pieces, like the Not Our House t-shirt, some throwback kind of pullover jackets, and a couple of older jerseys (like) Spencer Haywood,” Munson said.

He wants the store to be a blend of nostalgia and hope, for fans who still believe their Sonics will come home to Seattle one day.

"We're going to patiently wait for the NBA to come back and we'll be here, and hopefully we'll be the first place people think of when the Sonics actually do return,” Munson said.

Simply Seattle's Sonics team store is located at 607 1st Avenue in Seattle, and the gear is also available online.

Sonics star Gary Payton will make an in-store appearance on Thursday, October 4 from 5-6pm. You can get VIP tickets on simplyseattle.com.

Simply Seattle is selling these shirts for only $5 to "green out" the stadium at the nationally televised preseason NBA game at Key Arena on Oct. 5.

WE GOT NEXT Want to join Simply Seattle's movement to bring the Sonics back to Seattle? They are selling $5 We Got Next T-shirts for a limited time only. They want to "green out" the stadium at the nationally televised preseason NBA game at Key Arena on Oct. 5.

