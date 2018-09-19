A mouth-watering twist on grilled cheese is making the rounds at Western Washington outdoor markets: raclette, also known as street food fondue.

"Raclette is a traditional swiss melting cheese,” said Jeff Smith of Fire and Scrape. "It's milder to medium as far as its flavor composition."

The cheese is heated until it’s bubbling, then scraped straight from the wheel onto foods like potatoes, steamed vegetables and sandwiches.

Fire and Scrape is the only Seattle eatery exclusively serving the dish.

Raclette originated in medieval Switzerland and France and is still popular in Europe at winter holiday festivals.

"We imported cheese raclette grills from Switzerland,” said co-owner Beth Ringland. "They shoot fire down, towards the cheese, and we wait until it gets to a certain depth and scrape it off onto all of our foods."

Raclette isn’t an everyday meal - there's about a quarter pound of melted cheese on every plate, with some edible rind for good measure.

But it’s an occasional indulgence worth every calorie.

“It hits on all the senses. It's obviously your sense of smell, you smell the cheese immediately after it goes under the heat. You want to watch the show from the visual standpoint. And clearly the taste is why it becomes a memory,” Smith said.

Fire and Scrape is scheduled at the Phinney Ridge Farmers Market on September 28, and various other locations in the coming weeks.

