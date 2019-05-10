WOODINVILLE, Wash — It’s harvest time in Washington wine country. To celebrate Team Evening tries to master the high art of wine blending with Chateau Ste. Michelle’s David Rosenthal.

“For me, I like to say a great wine is like a great song,” Rosenthal advises. “It needs to have a beginning, a middle and an end”.

We sat at a long table with six different wine varietals from the winery’s award-winning vineyards. We had a taste of each one and then mixed and refined our own blend until we each thought we had made the perfect wine. There were baskets of bread available to help cleanse the palate. We also got to bottle our creation and design a custom label.

Michael’s called his wine “The Best By Far”.

Jim called his “Chateau Jimbo”

Saint called his wine “Merlot Haggard” and noted it had an Okie from Muskogee taste.

Kim called hers “P.S. I Love You”, with the P.S. standing for Puget Sound. Jim may have thought she was pandering but she won Best Label.

Saint won Best Wine Blend. It was what is known by wine enthusiasts as a “left bank” blend. 60% Cabernet Sauvignon, 30% Merlot and 10% Cabernet Franc. His wife thought it was very good and Kim thought he probably spent hours on YouTube trying to come up with the perfect blend.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.