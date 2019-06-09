SEATTLE — Imagine a classic diner. Now put it through a fancy Instagram filter. That's the vibe you get from the new Champagne Diner in Seattle's Interbay neighborhood.

Everything from the decor to the menu is diner-inspired – just with an elevated twist. Sure, you can get a BLT, but Champagne Diner's sandwich has pork belly instead of the typical bacon. And the meatloaf plate is served with charred broccoli and pecorino cheese.

The Arctic Char Salad at Champagne Diner in Seattle

Owner Bryn Lumsden wanted to bring the farm-to-table concept to the diner. The menu might be laminated but the ingredients are seasonal and locally sourced. Just as the name suggests, Champagne Diner plays with people's expectations of what a diner is.

Champagne Diner also separates itself with its drink menu. When was the last time you walked into a diner and heard a cocktail shaker? The mixed drinks include the Golden Old Fashion and a Bat Macumba which consists of a rum-like spirit, lime and pineapple juice. You can also get champagne. It's available by the glass or bottle.

The cocktail list at Champagne Diner includes inventive drinks like the Bat Macumba.

Champagne Diner | Open seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. | 945 Elliot Ave W. Seattle

