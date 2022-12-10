Celebration of glass art returns to the Puget Sound this week

"Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience" features more than 70 free and ticketed events at glass blowing studios from Tacoma to Everett. #k5evening

SEATTLE — There’s nothing like seeing art being made at 2,000 degrees, and this week the nation’s premiere glass art event is back in the Puget Sound.

"Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience" is a four day event including exclusive studio tours, special gallery exhibitions, glass blowing demonstrations and hands-on opportunities. There are more than 70 free and ticketed events, from Tacoma to Everett.

Some of the region’s best artists are participating, including Minhi England, who appeared on the latest season of Netflix reality competition show "Blown Away."



"I call it a spectator sport,” she said, laughing. “Glass blowing is 100% meant to be watched."

The event, presented by Chihuly Garden and Glass, Visit Seattle, and more than 50 PNW glass organizations, celebrates Seattle’s reputation as the epicenter of glass art in North America.

England moved to Seattle from New York specifically to train and work in the art form.

"I've been working with glass for 15 years, and to this day I'm still learning, I'm still captivated,” she said. “Everything about glass making just inspires me in my everyday life."

Refract kicks off Thursday, Oct. 13 and tickets are available for the 21+ opening night party at Chihuly Garden and Glass called “Gather.” It features food and drinks, music, VIP tours of the exhibition, and more. Tickets are $45 and the party runs from 6:30 – 9 p.m.