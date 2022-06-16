x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Evening

Join the celebration with the 32nd annual Fremont Solstice Parade - What's Up This Week

You can expect to see plenty of dancers, cyclists, floats, and more fun than you can imagine. #k5evening
Credit: KING 5
Arts, floats, music, and naked bicyclists converge on Fremont for the annual Fremont Fair and Solstice Parade in Seattle, June 17, 2017. (Photo: KING / Jil Hendershot)

Lightyear / June 17 / Local Theaters 

To theaters and beyond! The new Disney Pixar movie "Lightyear" shows the origin story of everyone's favorite space ranger, Buzz Lightyear. The film blasts into a theater near you Friday. 

RELATED: New rom-com was co-written and produced by filmmaker from Bellevue

Classic Yach Rendezvous / June 18-19 / Bell Harbor Marina

Treat dad and the whole family to some beautiful boats over Father's Day weekend. The Classic Yacht Association, Bell Harbor Rendezvous will have stunning classic motor yachts on display. This free event happens Saturday and Sunday at the Bell Harbor Marina in Seattle. 

Howard Jones / June 17 / Tulalip Resort Casino 

It's been almost four decades since Musician Howard Jones wrote the songs that made him an 80s radio staple. You can hear his hits plus some new songs too when he plays at the Tulalip Resort and Casino tomorrow night. 

RELATED: Summer concerts return to the Northwest

Fremont Solstice Parade / June 18 / Fremont

One of Seattle's most whimsical events is back. The 32nd annual Fremont Solstice Parade returns with human-powered floats, dancers, and of course, the naked cyclists. The parade happens Saturday afternoon in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood. 

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Burgers and fries get a plant-based makeover - Makini's Kitchen