Join the celebration with the 32nd annual Fremont Solstice Parade - What's Up This Week

You can expect to see plenty of dancers, cyclists, floats, and more fun than you can imagine. #k5evening

Lightyear / June 17 / Local Theaters

To theaters and beyond! The new Disney Pixar movie "Lightyear" shows the origin story of everyone's favorite space ranger, Buzz Lightyear. The film blasts into a theater near you Friday.

Classic Yach Rendezvous / June 18-19 / Bell Harbor Marina

Treat dad and the whole family to some beautiful boats over Father's Day weekend. The Classic Yacht Association, Bell Harbor Rendezvous will have stunning classic motor yachts on display. This free event happens Saturday and Sunday at the Bell Harbor Marina in Seattle.

Howard Jones / June 17 / Tulalip Resort Casino

It's been almost four decades since Musician Howard Jones wrote the songs that made him an 80s radio staple. You can hear his hits plus some new songs too when he plays at the Tulalip Resort and Casino tomorrow night.

Fremont Solstice Parade / June 18 / Fremont