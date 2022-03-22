Snowmobilers celebrate their 50th season riding on Mt. Baker

Northwest Glacier Cruisers is promoting the sport through good fellowship and sportsmanship. #k5evening

MOUNT BARKER, Wash. — Without a question, Mt. Baker is one of the most spectacular places to ride snowmobiles in the Pacific Northwest during the winter, and the Northwest Glacier Cruisers crew knows all about it.

They are one of the first and oldest snowmobile clubs in Washington state. Established January 7, 1972, the members are a mix of friends and families that cover all riding abilities from first-timers to the most extreme mountain daredevils.

The club encourages families to come out and enjoy many of their family-friendly events.

“I have four kids and they all ride," member Jessica Ronhaar said. "For me as a mom, to take my kids outside and to teach them that they can accomplish things is super cool.”

Northwest Glacier Cruisers pride themselves on providing a safe environment when it comes to riding. For that same reason, they partnered with NWAC to educate members of all ages about the natural dangers that come with snowmobiling.

“We're here today with Northwest Avalanche Center," Northwest Glacier Cruisers member Tina Shields said. "They are going to take our kids and do a small avalanche training with them.”

“It's cool to see them starting young, and how serious a lot of people are taking this avalanche awareness and education,” Joey Fay from Elevated Backcountry said.

This club also cooperates with local authorities to maintain the riding areas in the Mt. Baker area, helping the grooming of trails and building warming huts for everyone to use.

The highlight of being part of this club is simply riding in the fresh snowfall of Mt. Baker, and discovering places that not a lot of people can go. With more than 168 miles of snowmobile trails that can take you throughout the forest.

If you have an interest in joining the Northwest Glacier Cruisers, they hold meetings on the first Thursday of each month. Meetings are not required for membership, although they are a great way to meet the group and get involved with events.