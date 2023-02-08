8 unique ways to celebrate Valentine's Day throughout western Washington

Check out a few fun options for gifts, experiences, and food from Olympia to Burlington. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Whether you call it Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day, or Palentine's Day, Feb. 14th is an excuse to celebrate.

Here are eight unique ways to do just that, from all around western Washington!

Noir Luxe Candle Bar in Seattle

This Black-owned and woman-owned brand enables couples and groups to attend a “pour session” and make their own scented soy candles. There are also an array of pre-made options with fitting labels like “Friendship Is Another Word For Love” and “You’re My Favorite Everything.”

Noir Luxe Candle Bar is located at 3020 Warren Pl.

Charcuterina in Woodinville

This woman-owned small business serves up artistic meat and cheese displays in heart-shaped boxes and bouquets. You can also give the gift of a charcuterie board styling workshop — there are two options the weekend of Feb. 11 and 12.

Charcuterina is located at 15007 Redmond - Woodinville Rd. N.E.

Elliott Bay Book Co. in Seattle

The venerable book seller has a fun option for readers: "Blind Date With A Book" includes a surprise romance novel wrapped in butcher paper and a ribbon, paired with a truffle chocolate bar. It costs $26 and includes shipping, but order by Feb. 9 to guarantee delivery by Feb.14.

Medicine Creek Winery near Olympia

Set on a farm in the Nisqually Valley, Medicine Creek Winery is hosting the 16th annual Wine and Chocolate Festival on Feb. 11th and 12th. The event runs from noon – 5 p.m. both days. Tickets are $25 and include a free glass of wine, live music, and “goodies.”

Medicine Creek Winery is located at 947 Old Pacific Hwy. S.E.

Crystal Mountain Resort in Enumclaw



Crystal Mountain will celebrate "Almost Valentine's Day" on Feb. 12th with a Fresh Tracks Breakfast. For $100 (in addition to the cost of a lift ticket,) you and a loved one can hit the slopes before they open to the public. You'll also get a breakfast burrito to enjoy on the gondola ride.

Crystal Mountain Resort is located at 33914 Crystal Mountain Blvd.



Lynnwood Bowl and Skate in Lynnwood

Be a kid again (or bring them with you) for an affordable night of fun on Feb. 14th at the Valentine's Party! Guests can bowl and skate for just $20 from 7 - 11 p.m., while listening to dance music from Harmony Soleil and Trent Von with C89.5 public radio.



Lynnwood Bowl and Skate is located at 6210 200th St. S.W.

Buca Di Beppo in Seattle

The heart-shaped lasagna returns to Buca Di Beppo. It costs $60 and includes salad, garlic bread, and cannoli (enough food to feed a party of two.) The special meal is only available on Feb. 14.

Buca Di Beppo is located at 701 Westlake Ave. N.

Skagit Landing in Burlington

This farm-to-fork bistro at the Port of Skagit created cleverly-named dishes for the holiday, like "You Make Me Want to Be a Burrata Man” and “Crab My Heart.” The Valentine’s Day menu includes a champagne flight and is available for dinner on Feb. 14.