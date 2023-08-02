Celebrate Valentine's Day with these gift and activity ideas

SEATTLE — With Valentine's day quickly approaching, Evening and New Day Northwest have made it easy to find the perfect treats, activities, and gifts to celebrate with your loved ones for the holiday.
Sweets
Cassandra Williams says Tacoma's Hilltop community has given her nothing but love, so for 22 years at her cake shop Love By The Slice, she has been giving it right back in the sweetest way possible.
Especially around her favorite holiday, Valentine's Day.
"I love the colors," she said. "I love red pink and white. I just love all that. I love teddy bears. I love candy. I love sweets It's just really one of the more perfect days in the calendar year. You can't beat it."
Love By The Slice signature cakes cost about $40.
Around the corner at the Johnson Candy Company, Bill Johnson and his team are busy trying to keep up with demand.
"Valentines Day is a really big holiday for us selling chocolate," he said. "We do a lot of special packs, so people buy the heart boxes we sell and we pack them any way they like them packed so that's a lot of busy work for our packers upstairs."
Customers can get an 8 ounce box of candy custom filled for $18.50. They also offer prepackaged boxes and vegan assortments.
At Celebrity Cake Studio, in Tacoma's Dome District, you can meet up with friends and learn to make your own Valentine's Day treats.
"We are hosting cake decorating classes," Mary Anne Quitugua said. "Today we are making chocolate boxes and filling them with a lot of really fun goodies like truffles and chocolate covered strawberries so everyone is just creating their own little chocolate box cake."
Celebrity Cake Studio is offering two cake decorating experiences Saturday Feb. 11. If those sell out there will be more to come.
Buinesses
These are local businesses you can support during this Valentine's season.
- Noir Luxe Candle Bar in Seattle
- Charcuterina in Woodinville
- Elliott Bay Book Co. in Seattle
- Medicine Creek Winery near Olympia
- Crystal Mountain Resort in Enumclaw
- Lynnwood Bowl and Skate in Lynnwood
- Buca Di Beppo in Seattle
- Skagit Landing in Burlington
Gift Ideas
If you're out of gift ideas, we have a few that may inspire you!
Beauty blogger Kathy Copcutt gave Amity some ideas, whether you're looking for a bit of beauty or a comfy hug!
- Dyson Corale Hair Straightener
- Bearaby Hugget Balls and Weighted Blankets
- Sterling Forever
- House of Sillage – Beauty Sets
- Bubble Skincare
- TARTE Eyeshadow Palettes
For all the latest stylish gifts to give to others or yourself, we called on styling maven Darcy Camden!
- Vosges Haut-Chocolate The Love Frequency Collection.
- Ruben Rojas Live Through Love wearable art.
- Modern Gents jewelry.
- Dugout Mugs MLB baseball bat mugs.
- Elina Organics Bio-Energized Love Potion face oil and Crushed Gold Plumping Potion.
- Flower Lab floral arrangements and subscriptions (206-935-2587).
