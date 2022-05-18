Celebrate spring with a fresh Greek Salad - Douglas Demos

SEATTLE — Spring is here and although the weather hasn't exactly been warm, you can still eat like it is. Chef Tom Douglas shows you how to make his wife Jackie's (who's part Greek) famous Greek Salad. He joined us from the Hot Stove Society kitchen.
Jackie’s Greek Salad
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 English cucumber, split and cut on a bias
- ¼ cup pitted kalamata olives, leaving some of the juice from the container
- 1/8 thinly sliced red onion, be sure to slice thin so they do not overwhelm the salad
- 12 cherry tomatoes, halved
- 3 ounces sheep’s milk feta
- 15 mint leaves, leave whole or tear
- 15 springs dill
- A few chives, slice into batons, to garnish
- Dried Greek oregano, to garnish
- Good quality olive oil, to taste
- Good quality red vinegar, to taste
- Flaky sea salt, to taste
- Fresh ground black pepper
DIRECTIONS:
- In a large bowl place prepared cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, cherry tomatoes, feta, and herbs.
- Dress the salad carefully with the olive oil and red wine vinegar in a 3 to 1 oil to vinegar ratio. Season with salt and pepper. Be careful to not overmix the feta. Garnish with dried Greek oregano.
- Make it a meal and serve with Bristol Bay Sockeye Salmon, Summer Kebabs, or frozen Greek spinach pies.
