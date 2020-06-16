How you can celebrate Pride online this year

Pride may not be happening in person this year, but that doesn't mean it's canceled. There are plenty of ways to celebrate and honor Pride online!

SEATTLE — Pride may not be happening in person this year due to COVID-19, but there are plenty of ways to celebrate it online.

June 26th through the 28th, the official Seattle Pride celebration is online - a full weekend called Together for Pride. It's with three days and nights of a ton of online events. Each day is organized by a different group. For instance, Trans Pride is organizing Friday's lineup.

"Pride is so important and it isn't just a month-long party. It commemorates something really powerful, and I think we really wanted to honor that," says Elayne Wylie, Gender Justice League’s Board Chair and organizer of Trans Pride.

Speakers, live music, movie showings - seriously, it's a lot. You can register online to access all of the events when the time comes. Just to name a few events, taken from the Seattle Pride website:

The Power of Youth Activism: An Interview with Student Activists from Kennedy Catholic High School

The Impact of COVID-19 on LGBTQIA+ Communities presented by Katie Hultquist, OutRight International

Drag Shows performed by Seattle’s favorite Drag Queens & Kings, including Dolly Madison and Glitterous.

Kids Storytime presented by Delta Dental of Washington’s Tooth Fairy

Immigrant & Refugee Community Rights & Social Media Organizing presented by Monserrat Padilla

Other creators and organizers are honoring Pride in different ways, too. Mariangela Abeo is a photographer, TEDx speaker and a podcaster. While they usually document people whose lives have been touched by suicide in their Faces of Fortitude series, they've recently pivoted to a podcast due to COVID-19.

All through the month of June, their Face to Faces podcast is highlighting LGBTQ creators, artists and activists.

"We need to be activists, we need to be allies, we need to educate people around us - so that's what Pride has become to me this year," Abeo says.

They say, in a way, having Pride online has brought it back to its roots.