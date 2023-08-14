Celebrate your passion for reading at these five western Washington bookstores

August 14 is Love Your Bookshop Day. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Whatever your genre of choice, there's a local bookstore that's got you covered.

Elliott Bay Book Company in Capitol Hill

For 50 years, Elliott Bay Book Company has been Seattle's premiere destination for bibliophiles and bookworms. Located in the heart of Capitol Hill, this 15-thousand square foot space houses more than 150-thousand titles.

The shop is also known for what people hear down in the readings room. Framed photos tell a story of just some of the authors who've read from their work here.

"Maybe the first year that we had any, we had two or three,” said owner Peter Aaron. “And for the last 30 plus years it's been about 500 a year for us."

Elliott Bay Book Company is located at 1521 10th Ave. and is open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Tacoma Book Center in Tacoma



If you want to get lost in the stacks, head over to the Tacoma Book Center – the largest used bookstore in Washington state.

"We have a lot of books,” said co-owner Larry Jezek. “Ever since we started we always said you can always buy them faster than you can sell them."

Jezek says his enormous emporium has offered readers a special joy for more than 30 years. A joy he discovered himself when he was a boy.

"I tried reading Dune when I was 10 years old and did not make it through,” said Jezek. “But I got through it at 12 and from then on just kept reading voraciously."

There may be easier ways to shop for books, but Jezek likes helping customers face to face and he believes nothing is more rewarding than finding your next read on a crowded shelf.

Tacoma Book Center is located at 324 E 26th St. and is open seven days a week.

Paper Boat Booksellers in West Seattle

In West Seattle, you'll find a bookstore owned by a rock star. Eric Judy was in the music business for 20 years and is one of the co-founders of Modest Mouse. After leaving the industry, he opened Paper Boat Booksellers with his wife Desirae Wilkerson. They were inspired by their mutual love for books and community.

"The bookstore was also something we dreamed about and talked about so we just decided to do it," said Judy.

Reading has always been a passion for Judy whose never had a shortage of books, even while on tour.

“I'd bring a suitcase of books,” said Judy. “He still carries a suitcase or maybe two bags of books every day,” added Wilkerson.

Paper Boat Booksellers is located on 6040 California Ave. SW and is open every day except Monday.

Third Place Books in Seattle

If you're looking for a cozy spot to curl up with a book and a cup of coffee, Seattle's Third Place Books is your spot. They have three locations - Lake Forest Park, Ravenna and Seward Park. The name comes from the idea that all people need is three places: first work, second home, and third a place to come together and interact in a place to share both commonality and diversity. That's third place books!

Drink Books in Phinney Ridge

Drinks Books is a haven for book and wine lovers.

"It is a store that sells books and natural wine,” said co-owner Kim Kent. “It’s built sort of on the principle that both of these things, novels or books and wine are kind of consumable art."

Each book sold in the store is paired with a bottle of wine. Perhaps a mysterious red for a Shirley Jackson novel. Or something lighter for a comedy.