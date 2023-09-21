Celebrate Oktoberfest at Rhein Haus Seattle

SEATTLE — Forget traveling to Germany, or even Leavenworth. At Rhein Haus Seattle you can raise a stein, munch on gigantic pretzels and celebrate Oktoberfest for the last two weekends of September and the first weekend of October.
The folks who own Rein Haus in Leavenworth also own the one in Seattle - it's a vast German biergarten on Capitol Hill with plenty of big tables for friends, chandeliers from Vienna, bocce, beer and brats. And right now, Rhein Haus promises all kinds of fun to help folks usher in the transition from summer to fall.
The Oktoberfestivities here over the next few weekends include these highlights: On September 23, get down with the band Oompah Machine and a join a stein holding contest. September 30th is OktoberFEAST, with a relay race eating contest (German fare, of course) and a chance to win $250 for the charity of your team's choice. October 7th there will be a pig roast, and hammerschlagen - a traditional German game that involves taking turns pounding nails into stump. Trust us on this one, it's more fun, and challenging, than it sounds!
