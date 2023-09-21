Celebrate Oktoberfest at Rhein Haus Seattle

Hammerschlagen and Bier without the travel at this Capitol Hill beer hall. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Forget traveling to Germany, or even Leavenworth. At Rhein Haus Seattle you can raise a stein, munch on gigantic pretzels and celebrate Oktoberfest for the last two weekends of September and the first weekend of October.

The folks who own Rein Haus in Leavenworth also own the one in Seattle - it's a vast German biergarten on Capitol Hill with plenty of big tables for friends, chandeliers from Vienna, bocce, beer and brats. And right now, Rhein Haus promises all kinds of fun to help folks usher in the transition from summer to fall.