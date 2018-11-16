SEATTLE — Caffeine? Craft cocktail? You can get both at Cedar & Spokes Coffee & Bar. This recently opened coffee shop and bar is named for a cedar coffee cart on bike wheels that wife and husband Tracey Tucker and Brice Sanders built in Ballard when they decided to get into the caffeine business.

Cedar & Spokes Coffe & Bar is located in Seattle on Western near Pike Place Market

Erickson, Anne

They don't sell coffee from a cart anymore. Instead they operate a brick and mortar coffee and cocktail bar on Westlake near Pike Place Market. The interior is open and light, and the drinks are gorgeous. The lattes are works of art, as are cocktails like 'The Cosmic Love' - coffee, rum and barley malt. A food menu featuring paninis and salads, as well as beer, bubbly and wine on offer means this place truly has something for all.

The Cosmic Love at Cedar & Spokes

Erickson, Anne

Peppermint mocha complete with swan, from Cedar & Spokes

Erickson, Anne

Cedar & Spokes Coffee & Bar 2125 Western Ave #100 Seattle, WA 98121 (206) 569-0726

