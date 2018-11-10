Seattle, Wash. — When you find Catfish Corner - it's tucked into a residential neighborhood in Seattle's Central District - you are in for some warm hospitality and tasty southern cooking.

Catfish Corner is located at 123 21st Ave in Seatle's Central District

This eatery has been around since 1985 when Woody and Rosy Jackson launched it. It's since changed locations, and even closed temporarily, but it's open now and making soul food in a place that feels like home. Woody and Rosy are enjoying their retirement, and the place is being run by Joe Jackson, their son.

Catfish Corner owner Joe Jackson serves up some snapper

Order a sweet tea to get started. This local institution is known for its catfish, which is served fried, but isn't heavy or greasy. You can buy single servings, or a whole fish to share.

Catfish and hushpuppies and Rosy Jackson's iconic tartar sauce

There's other southern fare on the menu as well: fried snapper, hushpuppies, collard greens, candied sweet potatoes. And you must dunk your fish in Rosy's homemade tartar sauce. Actually once you taste Rosy's tartar sauce, you'll just want to eat it by the spoonful. Or swim in it maybe. They also have an Obama burger that's topped with double cheese, grilled onions and an Oberto hot link.

The Obama Burger at Catfish Corner

No southern meal is complete without rice and beans, there's also homemade coleslaw that's got more of that heavenly tartar sauce flavoring it.

Beans n Rice n Coleslaw at Catfish Corner

Of course there's desert, made by Shawna Ross at A Touch of Luv.

Banana cupcake from A Touch of Luv Bakery

Shawna's banana pudding, German chocolate with caramel, and red velvet cupcakes are the perfect chaser for a meal that will transport you from Seattle to the deep south.

Catfish Corner 123 21st Ave Seattle, 98122 Tuesday through Saturday, 12 noon - 8 pm (206) 485-7422

