SEATTLE — The holiday weekend of Labor Day brings summer to a close, so watch as much live music as possible before it's time to go back to school.

Wed, 8/28 at 6:00 PM, Wang Chung at Woodland Park Zoo

A big dose of 80s nostalgia is happening at the Woodland Park Zoo on Wednesday, August 28th! Wang Chung, A Flock of Seagulls and lots more are playing ZooTunes for their Lost 80s Live show.

Thurs, 8/29 at 6:45 PM, The National at Marymoor Park

The Cincinnati band is back with their eighth album I Am Easy To Find and they'll be playing Marymoor Park on Thursday. Alvvays is going to be opening.

Thurs-Fri, 8/29-8/30 at 8:00 PM, Kyle Craft at The Tractor Tavern

Two nights to see perpetual KEXP favorite Kyle Craft live at the Tractor Tavern. The Portland based singer-songwriter released his third album Showboat Honey earlier this year. Tickets are still available for Thursday and Friday.

Fri, 8/30 at 7:50 PM, Lizzo at Bumbershoot Main Stage

Seattle Center's biggest festival kicks off this weekend, as Bumbershoot fest returns with a whole weekend full of music, including headliner Lizzo. She's amazing live, so if you missed her in July at Capitol Hill Block Party, make sure you see her at Bumbershoot.

Mon, 9/2 at 7:00 PM, The Posies at Fremont Abbey

For your Labor Day holiday, check out The Posies and Ken Stringfellow at Fremont Abbey. The Posies were founded in Bellingham in 1987 and have released 8 albums to date, including the 1993 hit, Frosting on the Beater.

~I'm John Richards, KEXP 90.3 and this has been The Music That Matters.

