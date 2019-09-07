SEATTLE — The fictional Starcourt Mall is a centerpiece of Stranger Things Season three and it feels authentically like 1985.
None of the young cast grew up in that decade - but they researched for their roles. Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb tested their knowledge about popular stores and products from the '80's.
HOLCOMB: "These were things that you could buy at a mall. What were you buying if you bought Teen Beat?”
MILLIE BOBBY BROWN: “A magazine.”
HOLCOMB: “She nailed it right away, very good! What about Teddy Ruxpin?”
PRIAH FERGUSON: “A piece of clothing, a clothing fashion?”
HOLCOMB: “He was a weird teddy bear that talked. What about P.S. Gitano?”
FINN WOLFHARD: “Cologne?”
BROWN: “Guitar?"
HOLCOMB: "Jeans. And they are such '80's jeans.”
NOAH SCHNAPP: “I was going to say that!"
HOLCOMB: "If you were going into one of these stores, what would you be buying? Chess King..."
CHARLIE HEATON: "Games, like arcade games?"
HOLCOMB: "That was a good guess, it was clothing.”
NATALIA DYER: “What kind of clothing?”
HOLCOMB: “For men, if you wanted to look cool from a John Hughes film back in the day. How about Squire Shop?"
CALEB MCLAUGHLIN: "I feel like it sold fragrance or something."
DACRE MONTGOMERY: "Squire Shop. Sounds quite dapper. Like men's suiting attire?"
HOLCOMB: "Yes! How about Olan Mills?”
SADIE SINK: “That sounds like a bookstore.”
MCLAUGHLIN: "I'm going to go with jewelry.”
HOLCOMB: “Portrait Studio. Those really ridiculous '80's photos with the families. What about B. Dalton?"
MONTGOMERY: “B. Dalton. Is it eyewear?”
HOLCOMB: “No, it was books – but you might need eyewear in order to read what it sells.”
MONTGOMERY: “I love that you're giving me points.”
HOLCOMB: “I'm trying to give you points here."
HEATON: "Just give us one more.”
HOLCOMB: "The Wherehouse.”
HEATON: “Furniture."
HOLCOMB: “No…”
DYER: “Shoes.”
HOLCOMB: “No. Records.”
DYER: "I'm just obsessed with shoes."
They may not have aced the quiz, but the cast's performances will transport audiences right back to the '80's - a nostalgic trip well worth taking.
Stranger Things S3 is now streaming on Netlfix.
Travel and accommodations provided by Netflix. KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.