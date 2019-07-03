SEATTLE — New action movie Triple Frontier brings together Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal as former special forces operatives who use their skills to commit a daring robbery.

The target is a drug kingpin hiding hundreds of millions of dollars in his jungle compound. When things don’t go as planned, the team’s loyalties are tested as they trek across South America in a suspenseful and action-packed journey.

Isaac plays the heist’s mastermind, and shares one major thing in common with his character: a love for heavy metal music.

"I definitely was a big Metallica fan,” he said. “I was trying to get (director JC Chandor) to use some Sepultura - which kind of has a Brazillian thing - which I thought would have been good, but it was too intense. Even for this movie!”

Affleck plays a former captain whose civilian life is falling apart.

Hunnam and Hedlund, who’ve been friends for more than a decade and are often mistaken for one another, were cast as brothers.

“It's funny, we've been really good friends for many, many years,” Hunnam said.

Hedlund interjected, “It goes far beyond finishing each other's... sentences.”

Hunnam laughed, realizing he should have joined in. “Sorry, I really dropped the ball.”

Their natural chemistry comes across on screen in both joyful and combative scenes.

But arguably the bravest character in the cast of men is a woman - an unarmed informant played by Adria Arjona.

"She doesn't have a choice like many people that are from towns like the town that she is,” Arjona said. “They don't have an education system, they don't have a way out. This is her way out and she's going to take it."

The practical effects, big explosions and sweeping scenery are what audiences would expect from a well-produced big screen action film. But they also have the choice of streaming Triple Frontier at home.

The film opens at Landmark Crest in Shoreline on March 6 and streams worldwide on Netflix March 13.