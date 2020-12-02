EDMONDS, Wash. — A vibrant car showroom in Edmonds features some of the coolest hot rods, classics, and custom cars in Washington State.

Bobo’s Rods and Customs is tucked away just off Highway 99 and off the radar for lots of locals. But they sell cars to people around the country and internationally.

Bobo's sells cars of different makes, models, colors and years - spanning from the 1920's to the 1970's.

When visitors stop by for the first time, they often ask if it’s a museum.

"People just have a total time warp when they come in,” said owner Carrie Dack. “It always brings a memory of some sort, whether it was, 'My dad used to drive this car' or 'This was my first car when I was 15.'"

The showroom features cars from the 1920’s through the 1970’s, varying in make, model, color and price. There’s also a space modeled after an old Paragon gas station with original pumps, an oil tanker and sign.

A small seating area called “The Café” resembles a 1950’s diner, complete with an authentic Bob’s Big Boy sign. Visitors can sit and have a cup of coffee before or after they look at the cars.

Bobo’s also has a body shop in Lynnwood, specializing in restorations, builds and custom work.

The business has been in continuous operation for 34 years and Dack said it’s opened her up to an entirely new lifestyle.

"Car people are fun people. They have a passion for it, it's a community,” she said. “People spend their summers doing this, whether it's working on (cars) or doing cruise-ins or going to car shows. It's a culture. And they're fun, fun, fun people."

Visitors are welcome to stop by the showroom for a look. It’s located at 8130 240th St SW in Edmonds and is open Monday through Friday.

