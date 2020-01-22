SEATTLE — Carrot cake pancakes?!? They’re a thing – and have been for decades – at the 14 Carrot Café in Seattle’s Eastlake neighborhood.

The family-run eatery opened in 1977 and serves breakfast and lunch seven days a week.

Classic carrot cake is a top-seller at the 14 Carrot Cafe.

KING TV

The menu is inspired by the name and features the famous carrot cake pancakes (a family recipe,) fresh-pressed carrot juice, and classic carrot cake.

Other favorites include Crab Cakes Benedict and carafes of orange rosemary pomegranate mimosas.

The Proios family took over the restaurant 28 years ago. It’s still run by the matriarch Terry and her grown kids Paul and Elizabeth.

"Eastlake is an amazing neighborhood,” Terry said.

Terry Proios took over the 14 Carrot Cafe 28 years ago and runs it with her children, Paul and Elizabeth.

KING TV

Weekends are the busiest times, with customers often waiting in a line down the street for a table.

Despite all the changes in Seattle over the past four decades, the 14 Carrot Café remains a place where regular customers are known by name.

The 14 Carrot Cafe is inside the historic Hines Public Market Building, which dates back nearly a century.

KING TV

"A lot of these people around here, we've known for years,” Paul said. “And a lot of new faces too, a lot of the kids from U-Dub come down here. We get a mix of the millennials and the new transplants from out of town, working for Amazon and Facebook. South Lake Union is blowing up.”

The 14 Carrot Café is located at 2305 Eastlake Ave. East inside the historic Hines Public Market Building, and is open daily from 7am – 2pm.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.