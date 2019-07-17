REDMOND, Wash. — You can live the island life without leaving the mainland at La Isla – Washington State’s first restaurant specializing in Puerto Rican cuisine.

There’s been a location in Ballard for years, and a second spot recently opened at Redmond Town Center.

The Mai Tai Isla is a popular signature drink at La Isla in Redmond.

For an appetizer, you can’t go wrong with the Plato de Apertitivo - a platter of three apps that includes traditional Puerto Rican empanadillas (made-to-order deep-dried turnovers filled with chicken, ground beef, pulled pork, or vegetarian options.)

The Cuban sandwich at La Isla includes house-smoked pork and house-made pickles.

For an entree, we recommend the Cuban sandwich (made with house-smoked pork and house-made pickles,) mofongo (the restaurant’s most traditional island dish made out of fried, smashed plantains filled with a protein,) or the blackened salmon seasoned with Puerto Rican spices and topped with pineapple and mango pico de gallo.

Mofongo is the most traditional island dish at La Isla in Redmond.

One of the most popular signature drinks is the Mai Tai Isla, made with Don Q Crystal and Gold rums. There’s also a rotating seasonal cocktail menu.

La Isla at Redmond Town Center is located at 7430 164th Ave. NE, and the Ballard restaurant is at 2320 NW Market Street. Both locations are open for lunch and dinner.

