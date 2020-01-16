SEATTLE — Want to explore everything the gorgeous PNW has to offer but don't have a car or don't want to take your own? No problem! Take a break away from the hustle and bustle of city living on a car-free getaway to these 3 Washington towns -- all accessible via public transportation.

1. Leavenworth

Leavenworth is a fun, walkable town to visit any time of the year!

Pitch a ride on the Amtrak Empire Builder for a picturesque train-ride to a real-life winter wonderland! From Seattle's King Street Station, it's a little over three hours to Leavenworth's Icicle Station.

Once you get there, you won't need a car. The adorable Bavarian town is super walkable. When you get there, stop by the Gingerbread Factory for a cookie, Icicle Brewing Company for a cold one -- and take a stroll along the riverfront.

2. San Juan Islands, Friday Harbor

Kenmore Air offers rides via Seaplane to Friday Harbor

If you think by car is the only way to get up to the San Juans, think again! You can arrive in style by seaplane, via Kenmore Air. You can also take the Bellair Airporter Shuttle from Seattle to the Anacortes Ferry Terminal and enjoy the ride on the water over to the Islands. The Airporter has two daily trips to Anacortes from Downtown Seattle and more from SeaTac Airport.

On Friday Harbor, you'll be able to take a guided tour via kayak, go whale watching, or ride your bike along the scenic byway to Roche Harbor.

3. Bainbridge Island

Bainbridge Island is a quaint little town, just a ferry ride away from Seattle!

Our last favorite spot to entertain out of town guests is Bainbridge Island. You can walk-on tot he Bainbridge ferry from Downtown Seattle for less than $10 per person, and the scenic ferry adventure takes just 35 minutes.

On the Island, the food scene is blowing up! We suggest stops at Blackbird Bakery for some belly-warming bread and a latte, and MORA iced creamery where you might indulge in the best bite of ice cream you've ever had.

