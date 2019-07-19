Capitol Hill Block Party, Capitol Hill, July 19 - 21

It started in 1997 as a little neighborhood get-together and has since become the summer music showcase for Seattle and national bands. The 2019 Capitol Hill Block Party kicks off tomorrow and runs through Sunday.



Red, White & Brew! Fisher Pavilion, July 25

Love wine and beer? Red, White & Brew will bring together winners from Seattle Magazine's Washington wine and beer awards. 60 award-winning wineries and breweries will be on hand for you to sample. all proceeds from the event go to the University District Food Bank. It all goes down July 25th at the Fisher Pavilion.



Ali Wong, Paramount Theatre, July 18 – 21

She shot her first-ever TV special in Seattle and now she's back with more. Comedian Ali Wong is doing 5 shows at the Paramount Theatre Thursday through Sunday.



Bite of Seattle, Seattle Center, July 19 – 21

Seattle’s favorite chow down is back for its 37th year. The Bite of Seattle brings over 60 restaurants and vendors together for a grazzingfest like no other. The consumption starts Friday and runs through the weekend at Seattle Center.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.

