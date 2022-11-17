The barbershop in Capitol Hill that is forming relationships with their clients - 2022's Best

The Keep provides haircuts, along with friendships and loyalty. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The Keep is the winner of Best New Business in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll.

The Keep is a barbershop located on Madison Street on Capitol Hill and regulars call it their favorite barbershop.

A place where many hairstyles are cut, conversations are had, and sometimes, even a song is sung. The keep has a very welcoming and relaxing atmosphere that makes you feel like you are visiting a group friends.

Owner Jared Brown is a third generation barber. He vividly remembers watching his father cut hair and quickly learned that it was more than just a fresh cut, it was about making a difference in someone’s day or their mood. The value of relationships with the customers is what makes a true business.

“I think that the clients is what makes it unique, everyone can open a business if its something that they are passionate about” Brown said.

Without a doubt, customers are the main reason the business exists, but its also very important to have the perfect crew, a crew that can work together like family. Jared knew exactly the team that was going to be part of The Keep — his very close friends and great barbers Paul, Cam, and Dave.

“You got to love what you do, its like I am getting paid to socialize” said barber Paul Culala. “We do good haircuts, we do good service because we care.”

“It’s a family and more," said barber Dave Fonua. "Whenever you walk in here it just feels like family.”