'Candyman' star admits he's a 'scaredy cat' about horror movies

SEATTLE — Nearly three decades after audiences first heard the legend of "Candyman," filmmaker Jordan Peele picks up the story at Cabrini Green in Chicago.

Gentrification has changed the skyline, but history has a way of repeating itself.



Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays a talented artist whose career is stalling. He becomes obsessed with the Candyman story and unwittingly helps him return.



The movie delivers on the promise of horror — which, ironically, isn't Abdul-Mateen’s favorite genre.

"I'm watching a scary movie right now that I've been watching for the past three days. I've got to do it piece by piece because I have to stop and get myself together,” he said. "I'm a big scaredy cat when it comes to movies."

"Candyman" has jump scares and depth. Racial injustice, generational poverty and police brutality are all underlying themes. "Say his name" references much more than just summoning the Candyman.

"What Jordan's doing is taking the horrifying experiences of what it often means to exist as a black person in America, and packaging it in a way that makes our stories believable, frankly,” Abdul-Mateen said. "It makes it relatable. It also gives us the opportunity to invite audiences from all backgrounds to come sit down and, in a very sneakily intelligent way, participate in this discourse that's going on in our world right now."