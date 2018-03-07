The website features tipis and tree houses. Beautiful people having more fun than you. And brightly colored blankets everywhere. No, this isn't some Instagram rabbit hole. It's Hipcamp. Anyone with land, and the willingness to let strangers camp on it, can make money on the Hipcamp website by becoming a host, like Chris Hamer, who owns When Pigs Fly Farm in Mount Vernon. She recently opened a Hipcamp on her land and she loves the extra income.

"In one weekend on Memorial Day we made $500 for the one weekend,so it's not bad money," said Hamer. Hipcamps are bookable online, and they range from bare bones to extravagant. At When Pigs Fly campers can tent, or pay a bit more to stay in a vintage airstream. Facilities include a port-a-potty and a hot water shower, complete with a very fancy stump towel shelf made from a round of firewood.

"When they camp they can come pick produce they like for the evening meals. We also have alpacas and we have Highland cattle and we have chickens so they can get fresh eggs," Hamer explained when asked what sets her Hipcamp apart.

Hosts aren't the only ones who make money with Hipcamp: Field Scouts like professional photog Errin Hale get paid to camp, shoot photos, and write up reviews to the tune of $75 per site.

"If you're on the road anyway it's a great way to kind of supplement that lifestyle," said Hale.

Anyone can do this, professional experience isn't necessary. But the desire to have an experience helps: "How many times have you driven down these beautiful lonely roads and looked down the driveway and wondered what these properties are like, or driven past a place and gone 'gosh, what would it be like to live there?'" said Hale.

And thanks to Hipcamp, you now have a standing invitation to get to know your distant neighbors, by camping on their lawn.

