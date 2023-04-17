Camano Island plant store is a hidden treasure

Cactus and Co is not so easy to find, but is worth discovering. #k5evening

CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. — It's an easy-to-love plant store that's not so easy to find.

You start by getting to Camano Island. At the giant crab, look to the right for a sign. Then head up the stairs.



“We're located inside and upstairs of building A,” said owner Hailey Deckle. “But once you're here it's like a little plant sanctuary, so yes we're hidden but definitely worth the climb."



Cactus + Co. is a small but mighty store packed with more than 400 houseplants, all carefully curated by owner Hailey Deckle, who has an eye for the unusual, like the tiny heart shaped hoya ‘sweetheart’ plants.

“These are probably like our bestsellers whenever I have them in. They're just really cute,” said Deckle.



The cacti here sport cowboy hats, including an Easter Cactus that blooms in spring.

The most expensive plant in the shop? It's only a few inches tall and is a verigated alocasia 'Frida.' Varigation is used to describe any plant with white coloring on them.

"They’re very sought after and this little guy - it's $150 for this,” said Deckle.



Deckle also makes her own soil blends, hosts workshops, and happily shares tips with customers, like why she keeps one particular spice on hand for her plants.



“Cinnamon is a natural fungicide so if you sprinkle it on the topsoil of your plants it can help to fight fungus gnats and spider mites and it smells good.”



She said the two most common mistakes people make with indoor plants: not giving them enough sunlight and overwatering.

And Deckle does not talk to her plants, but she does play records for them. There’s a turntable in her shop for playing plant-friendly vinyl.

"Like Taylor Swift. We've got Fleetwood Mac, we've got the Beatles.”



This plant store on Camano Island may be a little out-of-the-way, but its vibe is definitely worth the voyage.

Address: 848 N Sunrise Blvd a201, Camano, WA 98282