Camano Island graphic designer brings art to the everyday

You might have seen his work and didn't even know it. #k5evening

CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. — Changing your major in college is a pretty common occurrence. But for Shogo Ota, it meant going from business to picking up a brush.



"I didn't even know what I was doing," Shogo said. "I just started taking basic art classes, graphic design classes, painting, printmaking.".



Today he’s one of the most sought-after graphic designers in the Northwest. His work can be seen on things from products to restaurants logos to music posters.



It was one of his posters that caught the attention of folks at Starbucks who hired him to design cups and create numerous other projects across many locations.



"I've done many, many designs for them. And sometimes they still say, 'Shogo can you draw this art in California next month here's the location.'"

But his biggest and most challenging work is his super-sized murals.



"The amount of time is the big difference," Shogo said. "I have to travel, install like four or five days straight, sometimes 10 days."



With every project he completes, he hopes his work makes an impact on those who take the time to take it in.



"When you see it makes you want to take a photo with it, take a selfie with it you know? I always think about that. How can I make people surprised."

When he's not working in the field, Shoga can be found at his studio on Camano Island.



"I do everything. I do sketching, putting ideas together in the computer. I usually juggle like maybe 15 to 20 small to big projects at the same time so everyday sketching, editing, meeting."



"I get happy when people say, 'oh that looks way different from other work' cause I like to use different techniques and mediums, so when people say that, it makes me want to do something totally different for the next project."