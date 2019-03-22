PUYALLUP, Wash. — It's the messy baby photo trend that’s almost always nothing short of smashing. They're called cake smashes for obvious reasons, and photographer Veronica George has shot hundreds of them in her downtown Puyallup studio.

“It's the best,” she says. “Every day I get so thankful that I get to come to work and I love what I do.”

Veronica George has shot hundreds of cake smashes in her Puyallup studio

KING TV

What she does involves a lot more than you might guess. After all, someone has to order the cake and decorate the set.

“I provide everything so basically when a client books me they don't worry about anything,” says George, “All they need to do is bring me a baby.”



It's when that baby sits in front of his first cake that the real challenges begin.



Cooper has never before tasted cake or frosting.



“You never know what the child is going to be like with the cake,” says George. “With a cake specifically, you do not know.”

Cooper has some crying jags on the shoot

KING TV

We could be wrong but it appears he does not like cake. Cooper has little storms of crying jags that come and go. Here’s where Veronica George needs to be patient. She tells the mom to give her baby cuddles.

“Baby's boss,” she says. “I'm not the boss. I go off what the baby wants because if babys happy then I'm happy and we get everything we need.”



With a couple of Cooper's favorite treats, a hidden toy and just a bit of Photoshop, Veronica George comes up with some winning shots.



“You know he actually did really well because we got a lot of smiles out of him,” says George.

A successful shot of Cooper, thanks to some great patience and a few Cheerios.

Veronica Victoria Photography

After a lot of clean up, Veronica George has apparently bought out a flower shop for her next shoot. Ruby Rose Richards is turning one.

Ruby Rose spots the cake.

KING TV

“It feels like a big milestone,” says her mom Lexie. “When you have a new baby, that first year can be hard so when they turn one and they're not a baby anymore, it's like a big celebration.”



Ruby takes to the cake like a champ. She grabs fistfuls of the sweet stuff. Her mother is laughing, “Shocking,” she says. “Ruby loves sweets.”

Ruby loves her cake.

KING TV





Sure it may be all seem ridiculous to some, but it's ridiculously cute to all. Veronica George hopes the cake smash trend never goes away.



“I get to work with babies,” she says. “I get to act silly. Nobody judges me because my job is to make a baby smile and to get the baby to laugh. That's honestly the best.”

Bath splashes are the next big thing

Veronica Victoria Photography

And, by the way, a messy baby is all ready for the next big photography trend: bath splashes.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.