Find a taste of Paris at Cafe Campagne in Pike Place Market

Diners have been saying Bonjour here since 1994. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Love French food but can’t afford to fly to Paris? Then head to Pike Place Market for a taste of Parisian cuisine at Café Campagne

They opened their doors to the public nearly 30 years ago. Longtime Seattle chef Daisley Gordon cooked at the restaurant for years before becoming the owner, too. His take on traditional French food has made this place a must-stop for both locals and tourists visiting the market.

Café Campagne’s Quiche Lorraine is a popular brunch pick.

At Cafe Campagne, brunch is not just on the weekend, they serve it every day they're open. Popular menu items include their Quiche Lorraine and Croques Monsieur. Other dishes include the Calamars à La Provençal and the classic, Boeuf Bourguignon.

The Calamars à La Provençal is the French way to say squid sautéed with olive oil, garlic, parsley, capers, and lemon.

Cafe Campagne
1600 Post Alley
Seattle, WA 98101
206-728-2233

