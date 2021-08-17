This Mukilteo wine bar has delicious drinks and unique appetizers.

Cabernets and IPAs in Mukilteo features a wide selection of quality wine, local beer and fun appetizers.

MUKILTEO, Wash. — Cabernets and IPAs in Mukilteo serves- as you might expect- a wide selection of wine and local beer. Owner and sommelier Elizabeth Stewart curates the rotating inventory, choosing Washington wines and bottles from around the world.

You can enjoy a glass on their wonderful deck, complete with a scenic view and fire pit, or you can peruse their wine wall for a bottle to take home.

Cabernets and IPAs also have a menu of sharable bites, salad and appetizers to enjoy with your drink - and one of them is the unique Pickled Hammers.

For some they're a childhood favorite, and for others they're a Keto staple - pickles smothered in cream cheese and wrapped with ham. Strange, unique, and very delicious. And for those who don't want to venture into Pickled Hammers territory, there's also flatbreads, salads and much more.