By the Shore: Exploring the Pacific Northwest Coast Like a Local

Bainbridge author writes a guide to getting the most out of Pacific Northwests bountiful beaches

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — Fay Bainbridge Park is so close to Seattle, you get a skyscraper view from the beach on a clear day.

A secret getaway hidden in plain sight, says Nancy Blakey, a Bainbridge Island writer.

"You know, what's really super fun if you take your bikes across the ferry from Seattle you can bike here, and camp out."

It’s the type of beach she sought out for her book By the Shore: Explore the Pacific Northwest Coast Like a Local.

An assignment that was a literal walk on the beach: “Yes, yes it was a dream job. Loved it!”

The book isn't just a look at local beaches -there's some creative 'how-to' thrown in, like how to find beach glass and turn it into a candle holder.

DIY sea salt.

Construction plans for driftwood forts.

Even how to use a magnet to find stardust in the sand:

"These are micro-metorites,” she explained, showing the tiny bits stuck on the magnet she dragged through the beach sand. “Our atmosphere is bombarded with them continually.”

This longtime local also shares tips on digging clams, catching shrimp, fishing for salmon, and harvesting other bounty from the sea. Also, she doesn’t deny the pleasure of simply slowing down to watch the waves.

“I love the sound. I love the smell. There's nothing like it.”

The most important key to enjoying a day 'By the Shore'?

Making your way to the water.

“You just make your plan and you go. And here's the secret. You never regret it. You never come back home and go 'Oh I wish I didn't do that.'"