A Sumner favorite: The Buttered Biscuit returns 6 months after destructive fire

Owner Tamara Haskins says the restaurant has been jammed with hungry and happy people since reopening Mother's Day. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

SUMNER, Wash. — It's a Tuesday morning and The Buttered Biscuit is jammed with happy and hungry customers ordering the classics like the Don't Be A Chicken, a 12 oz. chicken fried steak double-loaded with gravy.

The happiest person here is the owner, Tamara Haskins.

"It's just going along great," she said.

Last October a three-alarm arson fire broke out in the middle of the night, destroying a historic building on Main Street. Firefighters flooded The Buttered Biscuit with water, closing the restaurant for repairs for more than six months.

Since reopening on Mother's Day, The Buttered Biscuit has seen devoted customers return. Haskins said the welcome back has reminded her why she loves Sumner.

"When I see folks coming in and coming up to me and giving me hugs and saying 'We're so happy to be back!' and the phone's ringing off the hook and people are saying 'You're open, you ARE open, we heard you were! Oh, you're open!" It's amazing!"

Starting Wednesday the Buttered Biscuit opens for dinner, serving such favorites as the Double Doug, which consists of four patties on a French bun, grilled onions, and mushrooms all served with a mountain of fries; the world Famous Reuben sandwich and The Dickie Rick burger served with deep fried pickles.

Haskins says it's great to be back.

"Once restauranting gets into your blood you just can't do anything else," Haskins said. "It's just what you do, the food, the people, the controlled chaos, it's amazing!"