Any time is a good time for a home-made Burrito - Makini's Kitchen

SEATTLE — What's a food that's great for breakfast, lunch, or dinner? A burrito!
Plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro shares her recipe guaranteed to fill you up. She joined us from Makini's Kitchen.
Makini's Macho Burrito
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 cups of black beans from your favorite store-bought brand
- 2 cups Spanish rice or white rice
- 2 cup plant-based chorizo
- 1 cup or more vegan cheese
- 1 cup or more pico de gallo
- 2 avocados sliced
- 4 loosely packed cups of spring mix
- 4-8 tablespoons vegan chipotle spread available at most local grocery stores
- 4 tablespoon vegan sour cream(optional)
- 4 XL spinach tortillas
INSTRUCTIONS:
- In a pan add black beans, rice, chorizo, and cheese, cover, and allow to heat up and the cheese to melt.
- Once the bean cheese chorizo rice mixture is hot, lay your tortillas out and spread the chipotle sauce and sour cream if used, then split the bean mixture between four tortillas, top with pico, avocado slices, and spring mix, roll up, and set aside for a minute.
- Wipe any large chunks from your pan and add the burritos back with a bit of oil and brown on all four sides.
- Remove, slice, and serve with extra salsa.
