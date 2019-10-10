SEATTLE — There are giant skeletons of creatures that once roamed our state; a room full of Northwest artisans keeping their culture very much alive; and everywhere you look, busy researchers at work.

These are just some of the things you will see when you visit the new Burke Museum opening Saturday.

“The excitement is palpable and the building is so ready to receive our new visitors,” says Kate Fernandez, the Burke’s Director of Interpretation and Visitor Experience.

KING TV



More than three years in the making, the $99-milllion facility is 66% larger than the old Burke Museum. The concept is “inside-out”.

“We felt it was so important to break down the barriers that existed between the public and museums in the past,” says Fernandez.

KING TV

Visitors will see more of the 16-million objects in the collection than ever before and they will be able to meet researchers at work. In the past, all of that would have been behind locked doors.

“Every day you can see the work of the Burke happening here in the different workspaces,” says Fernandez.

The new Burke offers something new on every floor. The first floor is dedicated to contemporary culture and Northwest art. It even includes a Coastal Art interpretation of the Fremont Troll.

KING TV

The second floor is dedicated to biology and the third floor offers architecture and paleontology. Here we saw a massive T. Rex skull recently discovered in Montana.

“And we know believe it is the most complete and finest T. Rex in a museum collection today,” adds Fernandez.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.