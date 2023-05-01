Burien's newest pizza place getting raves

Tasty pies and 80s vibes at Stevie's Famous. #k5evening

BURIEN, Wash. — Stevie's Famous opened in Burien in November of 2022, and word of mouth spread as quickly as melted mozzarella that these pizzas are good. So get there early if you want to ensure you get one fresh and hot, they occasionally sell out.

Stevie's Famous sells giant slices and whole pizzas. Their most popular pie is the Normie Macdonald, named after the Canadian comedian — sauce, aged mozzarella, coppa, burrata, parm and house made hot honey on a long-proofed sourdough crust. The crust is the key, said Shane Abbott, co-owner of Stevie's Famous. It's sourdough, their starter lives in a quart jar, is named Ruth, and you get a little taste of her in every bite.

"It's bad luck to not name your starter, so any home baker, that's your pro tip, you always want to name your sourdough starter," Abbott said. "That's good luck. You don't want to challenge the dough gods."

The dough gods are pleased with this place — and Gen Xers will be as well with the 80s feel of it all, from the Ms. Pac Man and Pole Position games to the sticker collage on one wall. There's even a sticker and temporary tattoo vending machine where you can pick up tiny works of pizza art to go along with the pizza that's actually a work of art.

"I think the main thing is that we're always trying to get better," Shane said. "We put a lot of love into it and we just do the best ingredients and never stop pursuing, trying to make it better and be better bakers."

Stevie's Famous is open Wednesday through Sunday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Pies range from $22 to $31 and slices (they're humongous) from $5.50 to $7. 822 S.W. 152nd St. Burien, WA 98155. 707-STEVIES.