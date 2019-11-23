SPANAWAY, Wash. — It is the most fun you'll ever have...in slow motion. Sprinker Recreation Center in Spanaway is one of only 13 locations nationwide offering Ice Bumper Cars. "It's like figure skating and demolition derby all in one," says Sprinker's Mark Richards.

You can just roll around the ice using the two joysticks on either side. You can bump into others. Or add a giant ball and a couple hockey nets, and you got yourself an Ice Bumper Car Soccer Game. "You guys will try to bump the ball into each one of the hockey nets," which is WAY harder than it would seem.

It's safe enough that a toddler can ride with mom or dad. Riders ages 3+ & under 42" ride for free with a paid adult. We ask Richards who thought this was a good idea? "Our director. She's a genius."

"Bump Sessions," as they're called, are Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Birthday parties are also offered.

