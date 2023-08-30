Bumbershoot returns to Seattle Center this weekend

The music and arts festival, which started in 1971, is belatedly celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. (Better later than never.) #k5evening

SEATTLE — After an extended pandemic pause, Bumbershoot returns with a hot two-day lineup of music and art. The weekend includes some Northwest indie rock royalty, plus plenty of internationally popular performers.

Seattle's Sunny Day Real Estate takes over the Mural Stage Saturday at 8:45 p.m., with Sleater-Kinney, Olympia's pride and joy, closing out the night, at 9:40 p.m. at the Fountain.

The Grammy-winning former Alabama Shakes frontwoman, Brittany Howard, plays Fisher Pavilion Saturday night at 8:35 p.m. Another Grammy winner, New Orleans' Rebirth Brass Band plays the Fountain Stage Sunday afternoon at 2:35 p.m.

Seattle's Ben Bridwell is the musical genius behind Band of Horses. They gallop onto the Fountain Stage on Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. Punk rockers Descendents and Jawbreaker close out the Fisher Pavilion stage on Sunday night starting at 6:30 p.m.

British beat master Fatboy Slim brings the festival to a close from the Mural Stage.