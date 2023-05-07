Build your own pie at this new bakery in Everett

Like pizza orders, Pisces Pies Baking Company allows customers to choose their own pie crust, filling and size. #k5evening

EVERETT, Wash. — A new bakery in Everett gives customers a unique option: building their own pies!

Pisces Pies Baking Company specializes in fruit and cream pies, sold whole or by-the-slice.

For those with specific preferences, pies can be pre-ordered online with precise choices, from the crust to the filling to gluten-free options.

"They get a fresh-baked pie that they built, and you can't get that anywhere,” said owner Angela Freese.



Growing up, she couldn’t have imagined working as a professional pie maker.



"I wasn't a big baker when I was young. I actually flunked home economics,” Freese said, laughing. "But my mom and my grandmother always baked pies. For every holiday, we had pie. Even for our birthdays, it would be 'what kind of pie do you want?'"



Eventually, Freese also learned the art of pie making. It was just a hobby - her day job was in global business and marketing.



Until, 25 years in, she found herself burning out.



"I hated feeling like, ‘Oh god, am I going to be the next to go?’” Freese said.

Freese took fate into her own hands and left the corporate world to build her baking business.

She sold pies at farmers markets before opening up shop on a picturesque corner of Rucker Avenue.

Customers can watch her create at a rolling station near the front windows, and she can see their reactions when they take their first bite.

"That's the extra adrenaline rush you get, when people are like, 'I love your pie!'” Freese said.

The bakery also features a café where breakfast is served six days a week.



As for the shop's name, "Pisces Pies?" It reflects Freese’s astrological sign.