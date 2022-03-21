Hawaiian food galore in Kenmore

Buddha Bruddah's newest location in Kenmore brings their delicious Hawaiian-Asian fusion. #k5evening

KENMORE, Wash. — Buddha Bruddah is a favorite of Evening's own Kim Holcomb, so you know this place is good! Their Asian-Hawaiian mixed plates are a delicious fusion, inspired by owner Mark's own childhood.

Their original location is in Seattle, but in November 2021 they opened their Kenmore location. They serve many of the same dishes you'd find at their OG location, like their chargrilled Huli Huli chicken, marinated in soy, mirin, and fresh ginger. One word: yum.

Their Drunken Noodles are another fan favorite — a delicious mix of rice noodles, egg, garlic, veggies, soy, dark soy, oyster sauce, and fish sauce.

Speaking of fish sauce, their house-made sauces are also not to be missed. There's several of them, all with different levels of spice. Choose wisely!

And if you're in the mood for a beverage, they serve Hawaiian Sun drinks, Hawaiian beer, and house-made Thai iced tea.

You can finish your meal off with their house-made desserts such as banana cream pie, coconut cream pie, and banana bread. And, bonus! The owners say their Kenmore location is a great sunset-viewing spot. Just take it from one of their own photos.