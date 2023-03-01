Enjoy bubbly by the glass at Seattle's "champagne tavern"

The Coupe and Flute in the Beacon Hill neighborhood features champagne flights and a full menu. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Champagne bubbles often signify a special occasion, but The Coupe and Flute in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood encourages people to celebrate the everyday, with zero pretension.



"(We have) a great price point and down to earth folks who make you feel comfortable and allow you to explore and taste and discover what you like,” said co-owner Brooke St. Sauver.

She and fiancé Curt Waller opened the small space after spending years dreaming about running a small business. Their “champagne tavern,” as they like to call it, blended Waller’s restaurant background and their shared appreciation of sparkling wines.

“Not to sound cheesy, but I feel like it's a cornerstone of our relationship,” St. Sauver laughed.

A trip to the Champagne region of France sealed their love of bubbly. They’re quick to point out, they’re not sommeliers — more like big fans with insatiable curiosity, who enjoy sharing tips and tidbits with customers.

In addition to bottles, customers can enjoy champagne by the glass. The most popular option is a $24 flight of three tastings.

"We change our by the glass list every 4 to 6 weeks, so there's constantly new things coming through,” Waller said. "They're so different, and they're all so good!"



Since champagne is wine, it also pairs well with food and the tavern features a full menu of savory and sweet small plates.

For guests who don’t enjoy bubbly, an array of craft cocktails are available.

"We were just told the other night by a guest — two guests, actually, in one night — that we make the best gin martini they've ever had,” St. Sauver said.

“We heard this from a 79-year-old gentleman who clearly has had more than one gin martini,” Waller added.

With every bottle they uncork, the couple realize a dream years in the making - creating a welcoming space where champagne is accessible for everyone, any time.



"Cozy, at home — those were words we used (in our business plan.) So when we see big smiles on customers' faces and they echo our words back to us, that makes our hearts sing and that's truly the best compliment,” St. Sauver said. “At the end of the day, just be able to enjoy the wine because that's really all that matters — finding something you love and you want to enjoy.”