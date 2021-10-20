Browns Point Lighthouse in Tacoma gets a long-awaited makeover

Restoration of the historic tower transforms a "community eyesore" into a gleaming landmark. #k5evening

TACOMA, Wash. — The Browns Point Lighthouse has been guiding ships into the port of Tacoma since 1933, and it recently underwent a major restoration. The once-weathered tower now gleams brightly in a fresh coat of white paint.



Hundreds of locals gathered on Sunday, Oct. 17, to celebrate the transformation of the “neglected and deteriorating community eyesore” into what is sure to become a backdrop for many a wedding photo.

The restoration cost $150,000 and all of the funds were raised by the Points Northeast Historical Society. They replaced the windows, installed a new door, and built a handsome new security fence, giving the whole building a face-lift.

“The thing looked terrible,” said society members Nancy Bess and Jim Harnish, “People said 'This looks terrible! Why don't you do something about it?'”