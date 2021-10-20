Browns Point Lighthouse in Tacoma gets a long-awaited makeover

TACOMA, Wash. — The Browns Point Lighthouse has been guiding ships into the port of Tacoma since 1933, and it recently underwent a major restoration. The once-weathered tower now gleams brightly in a fresh coat of white paint.
Hundreds of locals gathered on Sunday, Oct. 17, to celebrate the transformation of the “neglected and deteriorating community eyesore” into what is sure to become a backdrop for many a wedding photo.
The restoration cost $150,000 and all of the funds were raised by the Points Northeast Historical Society. They replaced the windows, installed a new door, and built a handsome new security fence, giving the whole building a face-lift.
“The thing looked terrible,” said society members Nancy Bess and Jim Harnish, “People said 'This looks terrible! Why don't you do something about it?'”
And do something they did. The lighthouse is now the art deco treasure it was destined to be, and it’s only one of the six buildings on the Point restored by the society. Another was the Lighthouse Cottage which is available for weekend rentals.
