'BROS' is as hilarious as it is groundbreaking

SEATTLE — The movie "BROS" is groundbreaking in two ways.

It’s the first romantic comedy about a gay couple by a major studio to get theatrical release.

And it’s so well done, it may herald the return of rom-coms in general.

The film stars Billy Eichner (who also co-wrote it) and Luke Macfarlane (known for his leading man roles in Hallmark movies.)

Eichner plays an outspoken podcaster who’s opening an LGBTQ+ history museum. Macfarlane plays a Cross Fit enthusiast working a thankless job as an estate attorney. Per rom-com formula, they’re opposites who attract.

The movie doesn’t shy away from gay culture, especially in regards to dating. It also features an almost all-gay cast.

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb talked to Eichner and Macfarlane about making the film.

HOLCOMB: "I got to see the screening with a bunch of people — my husband and some friends from work — and one of my friends from work, Joseph, is gay said, 'I didn't expect it to be that gay.' He meant that as a huge compliment. Is it?”

EICHNER: “Yeah, I mean we wanted to do something that was really funny and honest. And it meant a lot to me personally that the movie be honest, that we didn't tiptoe around our lives. I think it's even more important for straight people, or as important, to see it. Because gay people, we know our lives. We don't necessarily see it reflected a lot but we know what they are. And I think for straight people, what's fun about this and exciting is to get a little peek behind the curtain at what gay culture really is."

MACFARLANE: “As gay people, we got to learn a lot about straight people for many years — like in 'Sleepless in Seattle.'”

EICHNER: "We've been watching romantic comedies about straight people for decades, and we love them of course, so I think this is a cool opportunity to reverse that."

HOLCOMB: "Which rom-com trope do you think we should start doing in real life?"

MACFARLANE: "I'm going to give a very mushy answer. Trope doesn't seem like big enough of a word, but if the thing is that you have to be honest and reveal yourself and take down your guards, which happens a lot in romantic comedies, true love can come in."

HOLCOMB: "Oh my goodness, how do you top that, Eichner?”

EICHNER: “Well... I won't go there. This is a gay rom-com. (laughter) I really still love scenes of two characters walking around New York and engaging in witty banter. You wouldn't necessarily be that sharp in real life, but I love seeing people do that."



HOLCOMB: "You guys are both revelations in this movie, so I wanted to ask you some questions so that our audience can get to know you a little better in real life. Who is more likely to answer the phone when someone calls?”

EICHNER: “Me?”

MACFARLANE: “Yeah, I think that seems right."

HOLCOMB: "How about return the shopping cart at the grocery store?”

EICHNER: “Luke.”

MACFARLANE: “Me. I'm a Canadian.”

EICHNER: “I'm like, 'Where do these go? Someone?' I don't even cook. I'm a New Yorker."

HOLCOMB: "Who's most likely to take the last piece of pizza?"

MACFARLANE: "I would probably be guilty of that."

HOLCOMB: "Who is most likely to convince the entire crowd to sing along at karaoke?"

EICHNER: "That would be me, although I'm not a karaoke person. But I like speaking — I can speak to a large group."

HOLCOMB: "Give a courtesy wave if someone lets you merge in traffic?”

EICHNER: “I don't drive a car.”

MACFARLANE: “I do drive a car, that would be me.”

HOLCOMB: “Does that mean you don't have a license?”

EICHNER: “That is correct. I'm a real New Yorker in ways that would scare people.”

MACFARLANE: “It's shocking.”

HOLCOMB: “But you live in L.A. now, right?”

EICHNER: “I do, yes. I can only live in L.A. because of the Uber and Lyft of it all.”

MACFARLANE: “And his fame and success. He has a driver.”

EICHNER: “I don't have a driver, don't tell people that!”

MACFARLANE: “You heard it here first, everybody."

HOLCOMB: "The universal theme in this movie is obviously love but what other universal theme do you hope audience members take away?"

EICHNER: "I think that we live in a really cynical world and there's a lot to be angry about, and rightfully so. And with social media it makes us all anxious, crazy people. And for that reason, I think romantic comedies have gone out of style, it's almost like the world is too cynical for them. I can be very cynical, I've been very cynical in a lot of my past work, and that's all well and good. But I do think we need to make room for things that are uplifting and for movies that really make you laugh and make you feel good."

MACFARLANE: "He speaks so well, I have nothing to add.”

EICHNER: “He's just stealing the last piece of pizza over here.”