Broadway's 'To Kill A Mockingbird' comes to the Paramount Theatre - What's Up This Week

A Beatle is coming to town. Rock and Roll Royal Ringo Starr will be playing songs from his solo career plus some Beatles tunes with his all-star band this Tuesday night at Benaroya Hall . "Amsterdam" / Oct. 7 / Local Theaters

In the mood for a movie? " Amsterdam " is a 1930's set caper film starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington as a gang of misfits framed for a murder. The film opens in local theaters Friday. "To Kill A Mockingbird" / Oct. 11 - 16 / Paramount Theatre

A Broadway sensation is coming to Seattle. Aaron Sorkin's take on Harper Lee's classic novel "To Kill a Mockingbird" hits the stage at the Paramount Theatre Oct. 11 – 16.



Mariners Watch Party / Oct. 6, 7, 8 / T-Mobile Park

Finally, your Seattle Mariners are opening the gates of T-Mobile Park to let fans watch the team take on the Toronto Blue Jays on their giant big screen. You can see the games Friday, Saturday, and Sunday if necessary.