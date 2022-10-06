x
Broadway's 'To Kill A Mockingbird' comes to the Paramount Theatre - What's Up This Week

It stars actor Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch. #k5evening
Credit: Photos by Julieta Cervantes

Ringo Starr / Oct. 11 / Benaroya Hall  

A Beatle is coming to town. Rock and Roll Royal Ringo Starr will be playing songs from his solo career plus some Beatles tunes with his all-star band this Tuesday night at Benaroya Hall.

"Amsterdam" / Oct. 7 / Local Theaters

In the mood for a movie? "Amsterdam" is a 1930's set caper film starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington as a gang of misfits framed for a murder. The film opens in local theaters Friday.

"To Kill A Mockingbird" / Oct. 11 - 16 / Paramount Theatre

A Broadway sensation is coming to Seattle. Aaron Sorkin's take on Harper Lee's classic novel "To Kill a Mockingbird" hits the stage at the Paramount Theatre Oct. 11 – 16.

Mariners Watch Party / Oct. 6, 7, 8  / T-Mobile Park
Finally, your Seattle Mariners are opening the gates of T-Mobile Park to let fans watch the team take on the Toronto Blue Jays on their giant big screen. You can see the games Friday, Saturday, and Sunday if necessary.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest.

