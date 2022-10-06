Broadway's 'To Kill A Mockingbird' comes to the Paramount Theatre - What's Up This Week

Ringo Starr / Oct. 11 / Benaroya Hall
A Beatle is coming to town. Rock and Roll Royal Ringo Starr will be playing songs from his solo career plus some Beatles tunes with his all-star band this Tuesday night at Benaroya Hall.
"Amsterdam" / Oct. 7 / Local Theaters
In the mood for a movie? "Amsterdam" is a 1930's set caper film starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington as a gang of misfits framed for a murder. The film opens in local theaters Friday.
"To Kill A Mockingbird" / Oct. 11 - 16 / Paramount Theatre
A Broadway sensation is coming to Seattle. Aaron Sorkin's take on Harper Lee's classic novel "To Kill a Mockingbird" hits the stage at the Paramount Theatre Oct. 11 – 16.
Mariners Watch Party / Oct. 6, 7, 8 / T-Mobile Park
Finally, your Seattle Mariners are opening the gates of T-Mobile Park to let fans watch the team take on the Toronto Blue Jays on their giant big screen. You can see the games Friday, Saturday, and Sunday if necessary.
