Broadway legend Bernadette Peters brings her show to Seattle

The performer presents classic favorites, including songs composed by her close friend, the late Stephen Sondheim.

From TV's Golden Age to the Age of Zoom, Bernadette Peters has always been in the spotlight.

Her mother got her into show business at the age of three. As a child actor, she appeared on early 1950's television staples including "Juvenile Jury," a sort of comical "People's Court" for kids.

"Luckily, as a child, I wasn't a child star," she said. "So I didn't have to reinvent myself once I grew up."

As a 20-something actress in the '60s, Peters' career was on a fast rise. Then her Broadway success hit a bump.

"I was in a Broadway show that closed in one night," Peters said. "Everything got very quiet. The phone stopped ringing. Nothing was happening. But my dear, dear friend, Carol Burnett, she just hired me. And I worked because of her."

She made 10 more appearances on the comedian's top-rated show. And Hollywood came calling.

"The more you do it the more you learn, and I'm all about getting better and better at everything that I do," Peters said.

She went on to more than 30 memorable film roles, including "The Jerk" and "Pennies From Heaven" with one-time boyfriend, Steve Martin. She's starred in dozens of TV shows, from "The Muppet Show," to NBC's "Smash," where she played the mother of Bellevue's Megan Hilty.

"I just think she's remarkable," Peters said of Hilty. "And such a beautiful soul."

But Peters' heart still belongs to live musical theater, especially the works of composer and close friend, Stephen Sondheim, who passed away in 2021.

"He left us with all that music and lyrics," she said. "And I sing a lot of his songs, and everybody connects to them."

Now, back on stage after more than two years, Bernadette Peters is happier than ever to entertain you.

"You must find something that you relate to in each role, and in each role, that's what I do."

Peters appears much younger than her 74 years. Is she hiding a fountain of youth? The actress smiles and raises a glass.

"Just a glass of nice water," she said, and takes a sip.

Whatever she's doing, it's working.