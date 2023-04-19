Go inside the broadcast booth with Seattle Kraken radio announcer Everett Fitzhugh

You can hear on KJR him during the Kraken's Stanly Cup playoff run. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Broadcaster Everett Fitzhugh has been calling games on the Seattle Kraken Audio Network since the team first dropped the puck in 2021. Evening recently followed "Fitz" to see what happens during home games at Climate Pledge Arena.

"I get to the rink here about 3:30 – 4:00 p.m., depending on traffic on Aurora," said Fitzhugh. "You start your game prep; we have a stat pack, a notes packet."

Fitzhugh said he looks for the big storylines of the game and will get insight from the opposing team's broadcaster when they arrive around 5 p.m.

"So, I'll pick his brain for a little bit, talk to him, you know, we'll catch up and shoot the breeze. 6:30 the red light comes on and the pre-game show will start."

Fitzhugh said he has good rapport with color analyst Dave Tomlinson. Tomlinson worked the Vancouver Canucks before coming to Seattle.

"We've had a really good rapport and a really good relationship, you know, on air, but I think more importantly off the air," said Fitzhugh.

Mike Benton handles the pre-game, post-game and intermission.

"Like myself a well-traveled journeyman of minor league hockey of junior hockey so he understands the grind," said Fitzhugh.

Techical producer Terry Ryan, who works at KJR, rounds out the team in the booth.

"My philosophy when I call games is very simple. There are a lot of people who don't have the means, the opportunity to come to a game," said Fitzhugh. "Myself and Dave, want to make sure that we bring you into the game, you close your eyes, you're driving, and you feel like you're there."

Fitzhugh said one of his strengths is authenticity.

"Off-air Everett and on-air Everett, they're one in the same for the most part," said Fitzhugh. "Passion and volume are the two things that I'm never short on. So you know, I like to use that to my advantage."

Now that he's reached the NHL, Fitzhugh strives for perfection every single game.

"When I look back on this job in 50 years,” said Everett. "You take stock into the really special, cool moments that you had. And it's those special moments that I'm going to take with me."