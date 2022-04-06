Brighten up your world with beautiful art by Ryan Henry Ward

Seattle's most prolific artist is sharing his art in a unique way. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Ryan "Henry" Ward's vision of creating primitive images with a dream-like, surreal quality has come to fruition. He wants the natural rawness of the painting process to show through his balanced, bright, and whimsical work.

Henry has painted more than 2,800 canvases and more than 450 murals across the country. What has impacted him is seeing how his art has transformed people and inspired them — the stories of how his work has helped bridge communication in families and brought love and joy into people’s daily commutes and more importantly, into their homes.

The only thing that the artist felt was missing was having that connection on an individual level with people that love his art.

“I always felt that I wanted more with the people that are buying my artwork,” Ward said.

For the same reasons, Henry created the Hidden Wizard, a newly open studio and gallery located in Seattle’s University District.

“I named it the Hidden Wizard because I really emphasize the private experience,” he said.

By booking an appointment, this provides you a one hour private session with Henry himself. Guests will be able to look through all of his original paintings in a unique hands-on way! YOU choose your favorites and YOU get to arrange them on the wall. It's a one-of-a-kind interactive gallery experience!

“Touch the art and get the feeling of the energy of the piece, have an experience with the art,” Henry said. “I created something different than usual, you come in much like a record store, you flip through the artwork.”

You can ask Henry any questions you may have, and learn about the inspiration behind his work. As a bonus feature, on the backside of the gallery, you will see Ward’s workspace, the room where many of his original paintings are created.

A session costs $50, and this fee will be applied to your art purchase. There is a four-person maximum for each appointment. Children are welcome.

“I am excited to share my stories, it's like a journey through my soul.”