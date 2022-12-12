Brewmaster's Taproom and Bakery creates unique products using beer and spent grain

The Renton based taproom features local craft beer, baked goods, and an apothecary #k5evening

RENTON, Wash. — Brewmaster's Taproom and Bakery in Renton is the kind of place that welcomes everyone.

"We are dog friendly, people-ish friendly, but definitely dog friendly!" joked Marley Rall, the owner of Brewmaster's.

The taproom has 26 taps, mostly featuring local craft beer. They also sell a robust line of non-alcoholic drinks.

But one of the most unique things about the taproom is that it also is a bakery and apothecary.

You can find cookies, pancake mix, and granola, all made with spent grain from the Beer making process. The most popular item in the bakery is the spent grain dog treats.

The apothecary features beard oil made with hops; and beer infused soap made with local beers.

"The hops are nice and nourishing and who doesn't want to smell like beer!" Rall shared.

But what Marley loves most about Brewmaster's is its mission to be a community space.

They often host non-profit fundraisers, spelling bees, and drag queen story time and bingo.

"We want it to be inclusive and for people to feel comfortable to be their true authentic selves when here," Rall shared.

Unfortunately, being inclusive has also led to some harassment. Most recently, someone fired a bb or pellet gun into their window.

She said she never expected for people to take issue with the drag queen storytime and bingo and she has no plans on stopping.

"The earlier that kids are exposed to different people and have fun positive experiences, the more open minded they are going to be as adults and more sympathetic and empathetic and that's the point of society to me that we are taking care of each other," Rall said.

So, whether you come for the beer or for the beer related, Brewmaster's welcomes you to kindly come as yourself.

Brewmaster's Taproom is open Sunday-Wednesday 2 p.m.-7 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 2 p.m.-9 p.m.