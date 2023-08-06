Bremerton-made bikinis featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Heidi Fish's designs make the cut for the 2023 magazine. #k5evening

BREMERTON, Wash. — Bikinis made in a Bremerton basement are getting worldwide exposure in the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

"It's amazing, It's almost like winning the Super Bowl for designers," said Heidi Fish.

Out of the thousands of suits submitted by designers all over the world, a handful of Fish's made the cut.

"And they take four or five hundred out on a shoot and they only publish 90, so you know what I'm doing okay," said Fish. "I'm very grateful."

Three of her creations are in the online edition: an iridescent two piece, modeled by Catfish co-host Kamie Crawford; a shiny black cut-out one piece on influencer Olivia Ponton; and a bright orange and yellow bikini, on model Jasmine Sanders.

A wearable work of art made of shells made it into the print magazine, worn by Top Chef's Padma Lakshi.

Fish has come a long way since selling handmade bikinis on Alki in the late 90s. Evening met her in 2007, the first time her suits appeared in Sports Illustrated.

She said the magazine has come a long way as well.

"You're going to see different body shapes from a size zero size 16,18," said Fish. "All women matter."

She makes custom suits for any body size and type. And she uses unexpected materials, from upcycled denim to guitar picks.



Longtime friend and fit model Dani May Red said these creations inspire confidence.

"I'm a woman now in my 40s and I continue to model,” said Red. “You see that I have imperfections. it's okay because we all do. So embrace that."