Brave 7-year-old honored for saving her younger cousin's life

Mya Osborn was the first to notice her 3-year-old cousin jump into the pool -- and she was quick to act on her instincts

When you first meet her, seven-year-old Mya Osborn may just seem like a typical kid.

"My favorite food is bacon. And my favorite dessert is brownies. And I like to dance and sing. That's all," she said.

But that's not quite all. There's one more thing you should know about Mya: "I saved my cousin's life."

It all happened in the family pool, back when Mya was six. Kids and parents were all around, but nobody saw Mya's 3-year-old cousin Kane jump in. Mya spotted him at the bottom of the pool.

"Thankfully, she realized that that's not a normal thing to see somebody just laying at the bottom of the pool," said Mya's Uncle Marcus Johnson, "And without hesitation, just swims down there to get them."

The first time Mya dove in to get him, she ran out of breath. But she was persistent. She came up for a big gulp of air then tried again, "The second time I got him."

Mya's mom, Angela explained further: "She goes back down all the way and grabs him at his waist and brings him up. But then when she's up, you know, then he's heavy. So she's calling for my son. So she says, 'Maddox!' And then Maddox looks over and sees her, and then grabs and takes him to the end of the pool."

By this time, all the adults at the party saw what happened. A family member performed CPR.

"He was basically dead. And luckily, we were able to get him back alive. Traumatic, but thankfully he's still with us," said Marcus.

Today, Kane is fine -- and one of Mya's best buddies. The entire family is so grateful that Mya became a hero that day. For her quick thinking and bravery, the King County Red Cross awarded her with the 'Courage in Action' award.

"Forever we can always say that Mya saved Kane's life," said Angela. "I think what she did is amazing... I think we can all learn a lot from her. That we can save someone's life too. If a little tiny girl can do it, thirty-five pounds, then we can definitely do it."

About the 2020 King County Red Cross Courage in Action Hero Award

"At the American Red Cross, we believe heroes emerge when one person puts aside their needs to help another. Recognizing our Heroes grew out of a desire to celebrate members of our community living our mission; to prevent and alleviate human suffering. Each year we honor individuals who have shown courage, dedication, and unselfish character by their acts of heroism in our community."